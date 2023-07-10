Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/10/2023 – 8:32 am

Share



The rebound in China’s car sales continued to gather momentum in June, buoyed by federal stimulus measures. Retail sales of passenger cars in the world’s biggest auto market rose 8.7% in June from May to 1.89 million units, according to data published by the Chinese industry association on Monday. The result marked the fifth consecutive monthly advance.

In the annual comparison, sales fell 2.6% in June, as the market has not yet fully recovered from the impact of covid-19.

Only sales of electric and hybrid cars had an annual expansion of 25.2% in June, to 665 thousand units, according to the association. The American Tesla, which is a reference in the segment, delivered 93,680 electric cars produced at the Shanghai factory in June, the data show.

The Chinese government has made efforts at the national level to encourage the automotive industry, including extending tax incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and expanding credit for the purchase of cars. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.























