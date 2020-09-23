new Delhi: The border dispute between India and China had not stopped yet that the nefarious activity of China’s expansionism started in Nepal too. Actually, according to reports, China has occupied Nepal’s land. Outside the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, youths protested against this occupation and shouted slogans against China. It is being told that people are constantly raising the slogan of Back of China.

What is the matter

Actually, it is being told in media reports that Nepali Chinese soldiers have captured two km from the border pillar in Humla district of Nepal. China has built 9 buildings in this area and has also banned the arrival of Nepali citizens here.

What is the reaction of China and Nepal

China is claiming that the buildings where it has been built, it falls in the territory of China, whereas Nepali clearly says that China has built a building encroaching in Nepali land. It is being told that when Nepalese officials reached there, China refused to talk at the building site.