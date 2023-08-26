Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 08/25/2023 – 17:11

Defines the chaos theory that a single event may be able to modify reality miles away in short or long periods of time. And one of those reflections seems to be happening in China right now. The Chinese capital market, traditionally closed and not so palatable for investors, is likely to change soon. The regulator of securities markets in China (CSRC) announced reforms and new measures aimed at “increasing investor confidence in the capital market”, according to a statement made on Friday (18). The reason? A China needs foreign capital to overcome high corporate debt and, in theory, the central government — officially, the debt is at 24% of GDP.

Already for the JP Morgan, at 282% of GDP. Whether it’s one number or another, or something in between, Beijing needs quick feedback. For this, the commission said that it considers the extension of trading hours in the sessions and the reduction in transaction fees.

The regulator also said it will encourage share buybacks. This takes place at a time when the stock exchange Hong Kong dropped 2% in the first half, underperforming its peers by Europe, U.S and even Brazil.

To present this new posture to the world, the Chinese took advantage of the 15th BRICS Summitwhich took place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With the bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, China announced its intentions and received support from emerging peers. on the date measures such as:

* relaxation of restrictions on stock indexes and China Treasury bond futures;

* reduction in management fees;

* increase in the ratio of funds to issued assets;

* promoting the growth of public offerings and the scope of investments.

The President of China, Xi Jinping, stated that the country has been working towards a high-quality development of the Beijing Stock Exchange. “We will support the measures indicated by the CSRC because they converge with China’s progressive development plan,” said Xi.

It takes more

Despite an apparent willingness to open up the market, U.S are still reticent about Chinese measures. The Security Secretary of White House, jake sullivansince there is a lack of clear data on the economy of the Asian country and that this distances businessmen and commercial agreements.

“To attract global trust, predictability and investment from the rest of the world, it is important that China maintains a level of transparency in the disclosure of its data”he said, pointing out that there is a lack of audited statistics.

Signs of collapse?

Not offering that to the market has never been a problem for China, but now is a peculiar time. Even though the country continues with a growth rate of around 5%, there are signs of a crack in the Asian wall.

The finding of default from the country gardenwhich was once the largest developer in the country, and Zhongrong Trustan important trust company, was a global alerteven though banks like UBS It is morgan stanley crave that there are no signs of collapse.

The episode with Country Garden involved non-payment of interest on two US dollar bonds, which sent investors back to the case of evergrandewhose defaults in 2021 signaled the beginning of housing crisis.

There are also estimates of OECD who realize that the default by real estate developers seems to have spread to the industry of investment funds and add up to US$ 2.9 trillion.

Second Julian Evans-PritchardChina’s economic chief Capital Economicsfurther losses in the real estate sector could result in a “great risk of spilling over into broader financial instability,” he said.

The professor of economics at the washington state university and specialist in Asian countries Michael Brady warns that China’s problem does not involve a risk of recession, but the high indebtedness of the central government that began 15 years ago, weakens the local economy and spreads uncertainty to the rest of the global economy.

“This fiscal stress reduces the government’s ability to stimulate growth and takes away foreigners’ appetites.”

Michael Brady, professor at Washington State University

What happens now reflects the decisions taken by China to face the global crisis of 2008. At the time, Beijing decided to mount the biggest stimulus package in the entire planet, injecting US$ 1.1 trillion into the economy. And as it happens when there are strong issues by the State, the indebtedness grew robustly. A decision, in the decade before last, that shows why chaos theory is so relevant.