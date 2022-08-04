Chinese Foreign Ministry: China cancels meeting with Japanese FM after G7 statements on Taiwan

China has canceled a meeting between its foreign minister and a Japanese counterpart scheduled for Phnom Penh after the G7 countries made a statement on the situation around Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. RIA News.

Earlier, the ministers of the diplomatic departments of the G7 countries expressed concern in connection with the actions of China, in particular, military exercises, and also noted that Beijing’s “escalatory” reaction in connection with the visit to the island of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi risks intensifying regional tensions.

“China is no longer organizing a meeting of Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers in Phnom Penh because Japan, together with the G7 countries and the European Union (EU), issued a joint statement that baselessly blames China and passes off black for white,” Chunying said.

Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan on Aug. 2, despite a warning from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who said that if her visit goes ahead, the Chinese military “will not sit idly by.”

Pelosi explained the arrival of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan as a desire to make it clear that Washington will not abandon its commitment to supporting the island. On the day the American speaker’s plane landed, China began large-scale exercises and closed air traffic around Taiwan until August 7.

Former US President Donald Trump criticized Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, calling it “crazy” and adding that the politician’s actions do not end well.