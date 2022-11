The President of the European Council, Charles Michel. | Photo: EFE/JJ Guillen

Chinese officials behind a major trade exhibition in Shanghai withdrew an opening speech by the President of the European Council, which criticized Russia’s “illegal war” in Ukraine and called for reducing the EU’s trade dependence on China, they said. diplomats exclusively to the Reuters news agency.

The pre-recorded video by Belgian liberal politician Charles Michel, chairman of the Council since 2019, was supposed to be one of several by world leaders and heads of international organizations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Friday (4).

The diplomats, who cannot be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters they were surprised the speech was removed.

“I am not aware of the relevant situation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Tuesday. “I can’t comment on that.”