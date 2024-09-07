On Friday, September 6, 2024, the Chinese government announced a measure that marks the end of an era: the ban on the adoption of Chinese children by foreigners. The change, which has surprised many in and outside the country, puts an end to a practice that has been in place for more than three decades and which peaked in the 1990s, when thousands of children were adopted by families abroad.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mao Ning, was in charge of reporting on this new policy that seeks to “regulate the adoption of boys and girls” and that is part of a series of efforts by the Chinese government to face the new demographic challenges of the country.

International adoption of Chinese minors began to be promoted in the early 1990s, in a context of overpopulation. During that time, China implemented birth control measures that restricted families to having only one child, a policy that remained in place until 2015. This context led thousands of Chinese families, especially in rural and low-income areas, to give up their children for adoption, especially girls, due to cultural preferences for male children.

However, the demographic landscape in China has changed dramatically in recent years. The population is aging rapidly and the country is now facing a worrying decline in its birth rate. This situation has forced the government to reconsider past policies and focus on strategies to encourage population growth, including eliminating international adoption.

The decision to ban foreign adoptions has left hundreds of families in the process of adoption in various countries, such as the United States, in limbo, who were eagerly waiting to be able to give a home to a boy or girl from China. According to CNN, all adoptions outside the country will be prohibited, except in cases where the adopter is a blood relative of the minor. This has generated great uncertainty, especially for those families who had already advanced in the adoption process and who now do not know what the fate of their future children will be.

The US embassy in Beijing has already requested clarification from China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs to better understand the implications of this measure. However, there have so far been no clear answers on how the Chinese authorities will proceed with cases that were ongoing before the announcement of the ban.