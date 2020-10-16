China’s official newspaper Global Times is directly threatening India on the Taiwan issue. The Global Times has directly written that India is calling for trouble by playing Taiwanese cards. If India supports Taiwan’s independence or denies the One China Theory, then we too will turn away from the promise of not supporting Indian separatists. Recently on Taiwan’s National Day, a large number of Indians sent greeting messages, in response to which President Tsai In Weng tweeted and thanked everyone.The Global Times has written in its editorial that India is playing Taiwan cards in the midst of tension on the border or Sino-US conflict. Many media organizations in India ran advertisements to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day on 10 October. An Indian news channel published an interview with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Friday. The interview served as a platform to spread Taiwan’s independence and separatist ideology.

Said – Taiwan playing tricks to bargain with China

Chinese government media further wrote that now the discussion has started in our country how to prevent India from playing Taiwan cards. Taiwan is not a card India can use to negotiate a border dispute and exploit China. India had committed to not supporting One China Theory and Taiwan’s independence. In response, China had mutually promised not to support India’s separatist forces.

Threatened to support Indian separatists

The Global Times threatened that Taiwan’s separatist forces and India’s separatist forces are in the same category. If India plays Taiwan cards then it should be known that China can also play Indian separatist cards. Chinese media said that the Indian Army has given a statement that it is preparing for a two and half front war against China-Pakistan and internal rebellion. Internal insurgency involves separatist forces and terrorists.

Said – China has reason to support separatists

Jinping’s Pithu media threatened that if India takes steps to support Taiwan’s independence, China will have the right to support separatist forces in northeastern Indian states such as Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Nagaland. reason. China may also support the resurgence of Sikkim.



Told the northeast different from india

The Global Times wrote with the intention of creating a rift between the Indian states that India’s mainland breed is completely different from the people of the Northeast. There were few independent countries in this region while some states were part of Myanmar before British colonial rule (1858–1947). These regions became part of India only after Britain left India. The Global Times claimed that people in these states do not consider themselves Indians. They always want to establish their own independent country and have been fighting for it. The most prominent Assam is the United Democratic Front. However, the Global Times did not say that it gives arms and money to terrorist organizations in the Northeast.