US President Joe Biden says goodbye to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping after a meeting in California this Wednesday (15) | Photo: EFE/XINHUA/LI XUEREN

China asked this Friday (17) that the United States stop selling weapons to Taiwan and “not interfere in its internal affairs”, after an American official reaffirmed his country’s commitment to “do whatever it takes to help Taiwan defend itself” against Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference that “the Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations” and that Washington should “reflect in its concrete actions its commitment of not supporting the island’s independence.

Ning also called on the US to “support the peaceful reunification” of Taiwan with China.

The US National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, Kurt Campbell, told the Taiwanese press this Thursday (16) that his country’s determination “to maintain peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait “remains strong” .

Last Wednesday (15), during a meeting in San Francisco with the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, the US president, Joe Biden, reiterated that Washington “opposes any unilateral change in the ‘status quo’ by any one side” in the Taiwan Strait and called for “differences between the two countries to be resolved through peaceful means.”

The Taiwan issue is one of the main points of friction between Beijing and Washington, as the US is Taipei’s main weapons supplier and could defend the island in the event of a conflict.

Taiwan – where the Chinese nationalist army retreated after being defeated by communist troops in the civil war (1927-1949) – has been governed autonomously since the end of the conflict, although China claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebel province and does not rule out the use of force for “reunification”. (With EFE agency)