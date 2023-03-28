China called for “diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution of the situation” after Russia announced an agreement with Belarus for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of that country, which shares a border with Ukraine.

(Keep reading: Would Russia have a plan B? This is what one of the 100 most influential people thinks.)

“In the current situation, all parties have to collaborate to de-escalate the situation,” said Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He recalled that, at the beginning of 2022, “the five countries with nuclear weapons published a joint statement on the prevention of nuclear war.”

Russia’s announcement came a few days after the visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, where he met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

(We recommend: War in Ukraine: the battle line where Russian eyes are always on.)

China described the trip as “an important visit between two great neighbors and a trip not only for cooperation but also for peace.”

The Chinese government, which has shown its opposition to the sanctions against Moscow, issued a statement in February on what it calls “conflict” in which it defends a ceasefire and the abandonment of the “cold war mentality”, a proposal criticized by West for putting “the aggressor and the attacked” on the same level.

In your document, Beijing defends respect for the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraineand the “legitimate security concerns of all parties”, in reference to Russia.

EFE

You can also read:

– North Korea tests underwater drone to generate radioactive tsunamis.

– Head of the UN nuclear agency meets in Ukraine with Volodimir Zelensky.

– Man jumped from the roof of a three-story building into the Venice Canal.