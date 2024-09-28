Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Saturday for any delay in reaching a “comprehensive ceasefire” in the Middle East.

He added, before the United Nations General Assembly, that the two-state solution remains the way to defuse tension in the region.

He continued, “There should be no delay in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, and the main way out lies in the two-state solution.”

He explained, “China has always been a strong supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and a strong supporter of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before the United Nations General Assembly

The Chinese Foreign Minister also warned against any expansion of the Ukrainian crisis.

He said, “The highest priority is the commitment not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate the fighting, and not to be provoked by any party,” calling for “pushing toward reducing the escalation as soon as possible.”

“China is committed to playing a constructive role, participating in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace, and not adding fuel to the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains,” Wang stressed.