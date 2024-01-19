Beijing (agencies)

Yesterday, China called for an end to the “harassment” of civilian ships in the Red Sea following the Houthi group’s attacks on ships, stressing the need to restore and ensure the safety of waterways.

“We call for an end to the harassment of civilian ships in order to maintain the smooth transit of international production, supply chains and the global trade system,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Niing said.

The spokeswoman's statements came after a similar call from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to all parties in the region to “restore and ensure the safety of the waterways in the Red Sea.”

“It is hoped that the parties concerned will proceed from the comprehensive interests of regional security and stability, as well as the common interests of the international community,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted ministry spokesman He Yadong as saying.

In this context, the US military announced that the Houthi group targeted an American commercial ship the day before yesterday.

The US military command for the Middle East (Centcom) said in a statement on the “X” platform, “The Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the M/V Kim Ranger, a tanker ship flying the Marshall Island flag, owned by the United States and operated by Greece.”

She added: “The crew noticed the missiles hitting the water near the ship, and no injuries or damage were reported to the ship, which continued sailing.”