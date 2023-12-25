Beijing (agencies)

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman expressed her hope that the UN Security Council resolution to accelerate the entry of aid into Gaza would be implemented, noting that the sector needs more humanitarian aid at the present time.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on the X platform that there is also a need for a mechanism to monitor the flow of aid supplies.

“However, the ceasefire remains a top priority,” she added.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war in Gaza is not close to the end, and denied what he described as “false media speculation” that his government might call for a halt to the fighting in the Strip.

Netanyahu added to representatives from his Likud party: “We are not about to stop. We are continuing to fight, and we will intensify the fighting in the coming days. The fighting will take a long time, and it is not close to the end.”

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 250 Palestinians were killed and 500 others were injured as a result of the bombing of the Strip during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health spokesman also announced that the number of victims of the war on the Gaza Strip had risen to 20,674 people, while the number of injured had exceeded 54,000 since October 7.