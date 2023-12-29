Beijing (agencies)

China called for an orderly, equal, multipolar world and an inclusive and beneficial economic globalization to meet the challenges facing the world, while outlining programs for its foreign policy efforts, at a conference that lasted last Wednesday and Thursday.

The China Daily newspaper reported yesterday that Xi Jinping, President of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, presented in his speech at the Central Conference on Foreign Affairs Related Work in Beijing, which concluded its work the day before yesterday, a summary of the achievements and valuable experiences of Chinese diplomacy with distinctive features in the new era. .

As Xi explained, the international environment and historical task facing China's foreign affairs effort in the new journey. He also made comprehensive arrangements for the current and future periods of such work undertaken by China. According to a statement published at the end of the conference, China's external action in the current and future periods will have to follow the principle of win-win cooperation and build a society with a shared future for all people.