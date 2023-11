China’s dictator Xi Jinping | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

At a press conference held this Monday (13), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities” in the Gaza Strip, seeking to “protect civilians” and confront the “extremely serious humanitarian situation” in the Palestinian enclave.

Mao, who did not directly mention the name of Hamas, nor the more than 200 hostages who are under the control of terrorists in Gaza, urged the parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to “respect international humanitarian law” and avoid “causing more victims.”

Furthermore, she requested that the international community take “concrete measures” to alleviate the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza. The Palestinian enclave, where Hamas terrorists hide and use people as human shields, according to Israeli authorities, is being the stage for Israel’s counteroffensive, ongoing since the Hamas terrorist attacks that occurred on October 7 against the territory of the State Jewish, which resulted in around 1,200 people dead and 239 hostages taken to Gaza by Palestinian terrorists.

At the press conference, the spokesperson also expressed Chinese support for “a fair and lasting political solution to the Palestinian issue based on UN resolutions.” Chinese diplomats highlighted that the “root of the current conflict in Israel and Palestine is due to the lack of guarantees for the rights of the Palestinian people” and reiterated their support for the two-State solution, considered by the Chinese as “the consensus of the international community”. (With EFE Agency)