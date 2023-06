How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden during a speech to union members last Saturday (17) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

China criticized this Wednesday (21) the statements of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who called the leader of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, a dictator during a speech, in a rare hit. The Chinese classified the speech of the American president as “irresponsible” and “a political provocation”.

Biden referred to the Chinese Communist Party general secretary as a dictator on Tuesday (20) during a fundraising event for his re-election campaign in Kentfield, Calif.

Biden made the statement during his speech on the incident with the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down last February after it was detected flying over US soil.

According to the American president, Xi felt “embarrassed” by the episode, as he “did not know that [o balão] It was there”.

“That is the great shame of dictators, when they don’t know that something has happened,” said the US president.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesman Mao Ning called Biden’s comments absurd and “completely irresponsible”. He said they “violate facts, diplomatic protocol and China’s political dignity” and were “a political provocation, carried out in a public way”.

“China is strongly dissatisfied and strongly opposes these words,” the spokeswoman added.

According to Mao Ning, “China’s voice is heard more and more every day” and Beijing “will not be a lamb before hostile forces that try to harm China”, but “will fight to safeguard its interests, image and dignity”.