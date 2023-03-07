Analyst, former employee of the US Congress Brandon Weichert called the situation in the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) the beginning of the end for Ukraine. The journalist expressed this opinion in a material published on March 6 on website Chinese edition of Asia Times.

“We are most likely seeing the beginning of the end right now in Artemovsk,” he believes.

Weichert recalled that the Ukrainian army is battle-depleted, Western arms supply chains are overwhelmed, and stockpiles of weapons and ammunition already supplied by NATO to the Kyiv regime are empty.

The analyst added that Russian troops had been trying to encircle the city for several months, and most likely the plan worked, as Ukraine intends to withdraw troops from Artemivsk.

The city is located on the way to the Dnieper. Russian troops have already entered it and are moving towards central Ukraine, Weichert said.

For its part, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost tens of thousands of servicemen, whom it will be very difficult for them to replace, he concluded.

Earlier Tuesday, a Czech mercenary named Milos spoke to the publication El Pais said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses in the Artemovsk direction, losing “many, many, many” soldiers every day. He called the only advantage of mercenaries that, unlike Ukrainian servicemen, they can terminate the contract at any time and return to their homeland.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the same day noted during a conference call that taking the city under control would allow Russian troops to continue their offensive deep into the Ukrainian defenses.

A day earlier, Jan Gagin, an adviser to the head of the DPR, said that about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained surrounded in Artemovsk. He noted that some parts have left the city, while others are “trying to leave it.”

Kyiv is preparing to send new reserves to Artyomovsk, he added.

Artemivsk is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR north of Gorlovka, which is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops in the Donbass.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.