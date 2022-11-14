Chinese Foreign Ministry: Xi Jinping called the Taiwan issue a red line in relations with the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the Taiwan issue a red line in US-China relations. He made such a statement during a meeting with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, reports with reference to the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. RIA News.

Speaking about relations between states, the politician called the Taiwan issue the core of China’s fundamental interests and the political foundation of China-US relations. Adding that it is up to the Chinese to resolve the Taiwan issue, Xi Jinping stressed that it is a red line “that cannot be crossed.”

The Chinese leader pointed out that “Taiwan independence” is not compatible with the world. “We hope that the words of the American side will not diverge from the actions, and that it will adhere to the principle of “one China” and the three joint China-US communiqués,” he said.

Xi Jinping also recalled that his American counterpart has repeatedly said that Washington does not intend to “turn Taiwan into a tool to gain a competitive advantage and contain China.” He expressed the hope that the States will keep this promise.

Earlier it became known that Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, following a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit, agreed on a visit by the United States Secretary of State to China.