Chinese Ambassador to the UN Jun called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and start negotiations

China calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and begin peace talks as soon as possible. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the UN Zhang Jun, quoted by TASS.

In addition, China believes that the United States, the European Union and NATO should join the negotiations. The West should sit down at the negotiating table with Russia “to conduct a comprehensive, deep dialogue based on the principle of the indivisibility of security.”

“They should discuss how to create a balanced, efficient and strong security architecture, to achieve overall security,” Jun explained.

On February 16, it became known about the preparation of a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China and Ukraine in Germany. According to The Wall Street Journal, Chinese and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Dmitry Kuleba may meet in Munich on the sidelines of a security conference.