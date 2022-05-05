José Antonio Zorrilla was consul general in Moscow for four years. / J. belves

José Antonio Zorrilla (Bilbao, 1946) today closes the 25th edition of the San Sebastián Human Rights Cycle with a conference on the war in Ukraine (San Telmo, 7:00 p.m.). A retired diplomat, as well as a writer and film director, Zorrilla was consul general in Moscow, a position he also held in Finland and Poland before