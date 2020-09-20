With the increasing proximity of the United States to Taiwan, China is planning to take military action. On Saturday, for the third consecutive day, China sent 19 ships to Taiwan airspace. At the time of this Chinese provocation, US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Krach was paying tribute to former President Li Teng Hui, who transformed Taiwan into a democratic system. On Friday, 18 fighter jets from China simultaneously infiltrated the Taiwanese border.This Chinese intruder fleet consisted of 12 J-16 fighter jets, 2 J-10 fighter jets, 2 J-11 fighter jets, 2 H-6 nuclear bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft. Warnig was released as soon as the Taiwanese radar detected this intrusion of the Chinese airforce. Taiwanese Air Force fighters also began a mission to chase down Chinese ships. At the same time, anti-aircraft guns and missiles were also activated.

China is maneuvering in the Gulf of Taiwan

China has been doing live fire exercises for the past several days amid increasing tension from Taiwan. A large number of Chinese soldiers, bomber ships, rocket launchers and modern warships are taking part in this maneuver. This exercise is conducted by the PLAC Eastern Theater Command. Relations between China and Taiwan are going through the worst phase in recent times.

Why is China playing Punjabi songs on the Ladakh border? Thousands of years old devious strategy is hidden

Chinese media threat – rehearsal of this attack

The Global Times wrote that PLAC maneuvers are a quick process. Taiwan should be afraid of this. This maneuver is an occupation drill on Taiwan. The newspaper claimed that the US had not officially announced Crutch’s visit to Taiwan. However, when he arrived in Taiwan, he was welcomed by the PLA through maneuvers. Therefore this exercise was a last-minute decision. A large scale action can be organized in such a short time.

China bombing off the coast of Taiwan, visible power in live-fire exercise

We will occupy Taiwan in a very short time

This shows that the PLA has the capability to carry out a military operation focused on Taiwan in a very short period of time. However, it has been named a military exercise. The PLA wants to integrate Taiwan into its country at all costs. For this, he is willing to go to any extent. On the other hand, the US has openly announced to support Taiwan. This is likely to increase the dispute in South China Sea.