China's first space station ground simulator built

Harbin Institute of Technology and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation have built the nation's first space station ground simulator. Writes about this with reference to Chinese media TASS.

The infrastructure of the ground-based simulator will allow us to explore issues related to space materials and instruments, the magnetosphere, solar radiation and plasma physics.

Located in the city of Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the facility went into operation on February 27. According to Han Jiecai, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the simulator will facilitate major breakthroughs in scientific and technological innovation and help train generations of engineers.

Related materials:

Earlier, the Chinese side announced that in 2024 it is planned to carry out the first launch of a new two-stage liquid-fueled Long March 12 rocket.

Also in February, China announced plans to create a ship for manned missions to the Moon.