As time goes by, technology advances in ways that previously seemed impossible. Although we are still far from the future that had been imagined in the last century, it was recently revealed that in China has already built the network Internet fastest in the worldwhich would give us the opportunity to download up to 150 high definition movies in a matter of just one second.

That’s right, China has launched the world’s first ultra-fast internet backbone, which supports a bandwidth of 1.2 Terabits per second. This has become a reality thanks to Tsinghua University, in collaboration with China Mobile, Huawei and Cernet Corporation. The network covers more than three thousand kilometers and connects the cities of Beijing, Wuhan and Canton

The initiative is part of the government-supported Future Internet Technology Infrastructure project, better known as FITI. This backbone network is based on China’s self-developed technology. Even, The software and hardware used for its operation were manufactured in this country.

Spokespeople from Tsinghua University explained in a press conference that the central nodes of the backbone network are distributed in 40 universities, located in 35 cities in the country. This is an achievement that was not expected to become a reality until 2025. For its part, The United States recently completed the transition to its fifth generation internet that runs at 400 Gbps. According to Wang Lei, vice president of Huawei Technologies, China’s network is now three times faster. Xu Mingwei, a representative of Tsinghua University, compared the new internet backbone to an ultra-fast train track.

Mingwei added that all the development behind the world’s fastest internet gives more autonomy to China. The industry in this country usually depends on the United States and Japan to access routers and other components. However, with this own network, this dependency will be a thing of the past.

As if that were not enough, the Chinese government announced last week a research plan to implement a medium or high Earth orbit quantum telecommunications infrastructure. The project will have an investment of $15 billion dollars. In this way, the country will be able to cover a larger land area to send information over longer distances.

It will be interesting to see how other nations, such as the United States and Japan, respond to this new achievement. On related topics, technology allows you to smell movies and video games.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a great achievement that substantially advances the internet infrastructure. Although at the moment we are only talking about China, nothing rules out that similar technology is available globally in the future, which would be spectacular for some nations.

Via: Tsinghua University