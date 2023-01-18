China builds the largest solar plant in Latin America

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Reference image.
Xinhua / Martin Zabala
Reference image.
The Cauchari Solar Park can supply clean energy to about 250,000 homes.
January 18, 2023, 05:26 PM
In Argentina is the largest solar plant in Latin Americalocated in the Jujuy region, in a desert 4,000 meters above sea level and 300 kilometers from San Salvador, the capital of the region.
The location is due to the fact that this is one of the areas with the highest solar radiation in the world, which allows optimal performance for the work of solar panels, its name is Cauchari solar park and has provided around 1,500 jobs in the area that years ago was one of the most impoverished and least developed in Argentina.
Construction workers earn approximately USD 700 a month, which is much more than before
“Many locals became part of the project after the training. Construction workers earn approximately USD 700 a month, which is much more than before,” said one of the engineers working on the project.
Also, the Cauchari Solar Park contributed 65 million dollars to the local government, in addition to considerably relieving the strain on local electricity.
The project has the capacity to produce 1.74 million Mwh of electricity, enough to bring clean energy to 250,000 homes. This also allows 325,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions not to be emitted in the year.
THE HIGHEST SOLAR PARK IN THE WORLD IS IN JUJUY💪
The Cauchari Solar Park will be the largest Solar Park in Latin America.
💡 4,000 meters high.
💡 600 Hectares.
💡 1,200,000 Solar Panels.
💡 300 Megawatts of Power.#Let’s KeepChangingTogether 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jVyPCL2PMJ
— Mariano Ruiz 🇦🇷 (@marianoruizmdq) June 11, 2019
When its construction is finished, it will have 1.2 million solar panels and will establish itself as one of the largest solar plants in the world.
The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, has expressed his support for projects by companies in China, Among them, ‘Power China’ stood out, whom he welcomed to continue renovating its infrastructure and promoting the production of clean energy.
SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
