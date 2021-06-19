According to CNN, the Chinese company, Board, was able to use a pre-equipped modular design to construct a building in the Chinese city of Changsha, in just 28 hours and 45 minutes.

The housing units, each the size of a shipping container, were built in a factory and then quickly transported to the construction site, stacked on top of each other and bolted into place in a fully-formed tower.

Board used turnkey construction systems to deliver the project, rooms and other building units were already prepared in the factory and then each part was transported to site on trucks.

“Standard container size, low cost transportation worldwide. Very simple on-site installation,” the company says in its video of the construction process.

“All that was required after installation was just to tighten the screws and connect the water and electricity,” she added.

According to Chinese sources, the new residential tower is also distinguished by its resistance to earthquakes and natural disasters.