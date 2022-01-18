How did you feel about this matter?

Workers load coal onto a train at the Hunagling mine in Shaanxi province, China. The Asian country broke records in coal mining in 2021| Photo: EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Coal production in China hit record levels in 2021 as the Chinese regime encouraged miners to increase production to ensure winter power supplies.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, and produced 384.67 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in December 2021, up 7.2% from a year earlier, according to official data released Monday. market. In November, the Asian country had already reached a record 370.84 million tons of coal.

In the whole of 2021, fossil fuel production also hit a record, with 4.07 billion tons, which represents an increase of 4.7% compared to 2020.

Energy produced from coal is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

China experienced electricity supply shortages in September and October last year, which mainly affected industries. The main reasons for this shortage were a rapid increase in demand as economies recovered from the pandemic, and disruptions in coal supplies, according to the electricity market report published by the International Energy Agency this month.

To meet the global economic recovery, demand for industrial electricity increased by 12% in the first three quarters of 2021 in China, according to the same source. A summer with exceptionally high temperatures also caused the country’s demand for electricity to rise.

Since October, Chinese officials have ordered coal miners to work at full capacity to avoid a repeat of the September power outage that affected industrial operations and contributed to inflation.