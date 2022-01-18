<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao-900x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao-900x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/18154344\/china-carvao-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Workers load coal onto a train at the Hunagling mine in Shaanxi province, China. The Asian country broke records in coal mining in 2021<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EPA-EFE\/ROMAN PILIPEY<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">Coal production in China hit record levels in 2021 as the Chinese regime encouraged miners to increase production to ensure winter power supplies.<\/p><p tabindex="0">China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal, and produced 384.67 million tonnes of the fossil fuel in December 2021, up 7.2% from a year earlier, according to official data released Monday. market. In November, the Asian country had already reached a record 370.84 million tons of coal.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In the whole of 2021, fossil fuel production also hit a record, with 4.07 billion tons, which represents an increase of 4.7% compared to 2020.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Energy produced from coal is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.<\/p><p tabindex="0">China experienced electricity supply shortages in September and October last year, which mainly affected industries. The main reasons for this shortage were a rapid increase in demand as economies recovered from the pandemic, and disruptions in coal supplies, according to the electricity market report published by the International Energy Agency this month.<\/p><p tabindex="0">To meet the global economic recovery, demand for industrial electricity increased by 12% in the first three quarters of 2021 in China, according to the same source. A summer with exceptionally high temperatures also caused the country's demand for electricity to rise.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Since October, Chinese officials have ordered coal miners to work at full capacity to avoid a repeat of the September power outage that affected industrial operations and contributed to inflation.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#China #breaks #records #dirty #energy #production
