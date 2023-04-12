Editorial of the “Global Times”, an organ of the Communist Party of China, says that despite the cold reaction of the USA to Lula’s initiative, China and Brazil “have similar views on peace negotiations” while the West “is still stoking the fire” of war

the chinese newspaper Global Times published a editorial on Wednesday (12.Apr.2023) –by China time zone– stating that the international community has high expectations that China and Brazil will work together to promote peace in Ukraine. The vehicle is controlled by Chinese Communist Party and represents one of voices on the president’s thinking Xi Jinping.

According to the Times, the world is watching to see if the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will discuss the war in Ukraine with China during his visit to the country.

The PT’s visit was featured on the front page of the newspaper with the caption: “Lula from Brazil will be the highly anticipated star of the visit to China“. Here’s the full (3 MB – in English). already the China Daily said the arrival of the Brazilian president “should strengthen China-Brazil ties“. read the full (3 MB – in English).

The Times editorial recalled the proposal that Lula made to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, about create a group of countries to help negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the time, according to the Times, the PT would have asked “respect for China’s prominent role in securing world peace and mediating international conflicts“.

“It is worth noting that abroad has been paying close attention to whether Lula will discuss the Ukraine crisis with China during his visit. Before meeting US President Joe Biden, Lula proposed a peace plan called ‘Clube da Paz’ which suggested the formation of a multilateral organization including countries like China and India to mediate conflicts and asked for respect for the prominent role of China in securing world peace and mediating international conflicts. While the United States has reacted coolly, the international community has high expectations that China and Brazil will work together to advance the peace talks. Before his visit, Lula reiterated that he would discuss the possibility of ending the crisis in Ukraine through dialogue with China. Indeed, both countries have similar views on the urgency of the peace talks, which show that although the West is fanning the flames, the voice of peacekeepers in the international community is growing.“, says the Global Times editorial.

Lula embarked this Tuesday (April 11) to China and should meet a 3-day schedule. And the 4th time that the PT party visits the country as Chief Executive. The Times editorial even calls it “old friend of chinese people“.

At another point in the text, the newspaper criticized the communication vehicles that, when discussing Lula’s strategy to transform Brazil into “a big global player” and an economic powerhouse in Latin America, focus opinions on a bias towards China and the US.

The Times states that this discussion is “extremely disrespectful towards Brazil and full of hegemonic attitudes“. It further says that “the China is also a victim of hegemonism and never points fingers at Brazil’s internal and external affairs. Furthermore, we believe that Brazilians themselves are the ones who best know where their interests lie.“.

"Many media and public opinion in the West, when discussing Brazil's grand strategy, always focus on an "inclination" towards China and the United States. This discussion itself is extremely disrespectful to Brazil and full of hegemonic attitudes. China is also a victim of hegemonism and never points its fingers at Brazil's internal and external affairs. Furthermore, we believe that Brazilians themselves are the ones who best know where their interests lie.".

The president will arrive in Shanghai on 4th fair (12.apr) and should stay in the country until April 14th.

Initially, it was going to China from March 26 to 31. However, he was diagnosed with a bacterial and viral influenza A bronchopneumonia, and postponed the appointment.

The official visit will begin in Shanghai, on Thursday (13.Apr), with the ceremony to celebrate the inauguration of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as president of the NBD (New Development Bank), the bank of the Brics, a position that the petista has occupied it since March 24.

On Friday (April 14), Lula will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. On leaving the Chinese capital, she will make a connection in the United Arab Emirates and should sleep there. The president will arrive in Brazil on Sunday (April 16).

The trip is considered the most important of the 1st year of Lula’s 3rd term. That’s because China is Brazil’s main trading partner. Announcements of 15 to 20 economic and technological agreements are expected. In the technological area, one of the focuses is to expand 5G and the partnership in launching satellites.

In the economy, the expectation is for a greater opening of the market for Brazilian agribusiness products and expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure in the country.

CARBON CREDITS

At the meeting with Xi Jinping, the heads of state should also discuss the creation of a carbon credit trade between the two countries.

Brazil is one of the countries with the greatest potential for producing carbon credits due to the presence of the Amazon forest in its territory and clean matrices for energy production.

The trading of this type of credit, however, is not yet regulated, with only the voluntary market allowed.

China is one of the most polluting countries in the world, accounting for almost ¼ of global emissions. This is because its energy generation depends on the use of coal and petroleum derivatives.