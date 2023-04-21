According to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China and it is right and proper for China to maintain its sovereignty. He said this on Friday at the Lanting Forum, a conference organized by the Chinese government in Shanghai on Chinese modernization. The strait lies between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan, which China considers its own territory.
