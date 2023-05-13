The foreign ministers of the member states “agree on the need to recalibrate our strategy for relations with China”, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of the informal Council Foreign Affairs which was held yesterday in Stockholm, Sweden. During the final press conference, Borrell reiterated the need to see China “in a realistic way” as a “rival, partner and competitor”. “We also need to reduce our dependence on China, especially when it becomes too big and shows risks,” concluded Borrell



