Vladimir Putin and Li Hui, in May 2019 in Moscow. Xinhua / Zuma Press / Contact Photo

China has announced this Friday another step in its strategy to mediate in the war in Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry has announced a date for what will be the first visit by a senior Chinese official to Ukrainian soil since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. Li Hui, the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs (and former ambassador in Moscow), will travel to Europe next Monday, on a trip that will take him to Russia, Ukraine, Poland, France and Germany to “communicate with all parties about a political solution to the crisis.”

The Chinese Executive announced that it intended to send a special envoy “to maintain in-depth communication” at the end of April, after the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, the only one that has taken place since the outbreak of the conflict.

“The visit of Chinese representatives to relevant countries is yet another manifestation of China’s commitment to promoting peace and dialogue, and shows that China is firmly on the side of peace,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday. , during his daily press conference. “Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always maintained an objective and impartial stance and promoted peace negotiations.” Wang reiterated, in line with the official discourse.

From the West it is not so clear: Beijing avoids calling the conflict a “war”, it has not condemned the invasion, and President Xi did not speak with Zelenski until one year and two months after it began, while he has done so. with the Russian Vladimir Putin on several occasions. Even so, China has sought in recent months to convey that it plays a significant role in the geopolitical theater and that it offers an alternative to US global leadership.

In February, he presented a position paper – not a peace plan – to reach a “political resolution of the crisis”. The text was coldly received by Washington and Brussels. But the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed during their recent visits to China that some of the points are “interesting”, such as the ” respect for territorial integrity” and the resounding rejection of a nuclear war.

In his appearance this Friday, spokesman Wang noted that “the international community is calling for a ceasefire and for tensions to be reduced.” “China is willing to continue to play a constructive role and promote international consensus to start peace negotiations,” he said. “China stands ready to help reach a political solution to the Ukraine crisis,” Wang stressed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“Friendship without limits”

International analysts believe that Xi could be the only one with the ability to convince Putin to end the war. The two “good old friends” – as the Russian defined his relationship with his Chinese counterpart in the last meeting – signed an “unlimited friendship” days before the invasion began, and their countries maintain an important strategic partnership. But, at the same time, these close ties have raised alarm bells on more than one occasion in the West, given the possibility that Beijing would help Moscow militarily.

Under this juncture, the anticipation of Li Hui’s visit to Ukraine and Russia next week is great. Li, 70, is a well-seasoned senior official in the modus operandi of the Asian giant’s diplomacy in recent decades. He was ambassador to Russia between 2009 and 2019, a position that was assigned to him in the last five years of the Hu Jintao Administration and that he maintained with the Xi Government. This career diplomat is part of the generation of Chinese who were born when their parents idolized the Soviet system, grew up when political relations began to deteriorate after Stalin’s death in 1953, and experienced a new rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing as a result of China’s need to boost its exports when its status as the world’s leading exporter was still in its infancy.

Li was also ambassador to Kazakhstan between 1997 and 2000. Despite his extensive knowledge of the nations that were part of the former Soviet Union, his status as an impartial mediator can generate mistrust in Kiev: Li has never hidden his stance of alignment with the Kremlin in various publications in Russian and Chinese media. In July 2019, when he was finishing his post in Moscow, he wrote an article titled farewell to the Russian news agency TASS. Eternal friendship like the evergreen mountains. In the text, he stated that “regardless of where I am or what position I take, I will, as always, dedicate myself to the cause of Sino-Russian friendship and will continue to use my 44 years of experience in diplomatic work with Russia to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.