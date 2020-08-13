China has started live fire exercise amid increasing tension from Taiwan. A large number of Chinese soldiers, bomber ships, rocket launchers and modern warships are taking part in this maneuver. This exercise is conducted by the PLAC Eastern Theater Command. Relations between China and Taiwan are going through the worst phase in recent times. China is further aggravated by US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Kracht’s arrival in Taiwan on Thursday.On the other hand, Taiwan has also decided to increase its military strength, regardless of China’s threats. This is why Taiwan is deliberately trying to make itself closer to America. The US has also started making Taiwan an impregnable ‘fort’. America is giving 7 extremely deadly weapons to Taiwan, including cruise missiles and drone aircraft.

What weapons America is giving to Taiwan

The US is giving armed drones to Taiwan which also specializes in surveillance. In addition, the US is giving landmines and state-of-the-art missile defense systems to Taiwan to prevent China from attacking the sea route. American tunnels are capable of wrecking Chinese submarines. Apart from this, the US can also provide truck-based rocket launchers, state-of-the-art anti-tank missiles to Taiwan. To protect the coastline, the US may deliver Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan. In addition, the US is giving Taiwan the most modern F-16 fighter jet.

Infiltration of Chinese fighters increased in Taiwan

Taiwan is on alert mode due to increased incursions by Chinese fighter and reconnaissance aircraft. A few days ago, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing Wen visited the country’s Air Defense Missile Base. During this, he called upon Taiwanese troops to protect the sovereignty and democracy of the island. His visit to the missile base was considered by China to be an aggressive act.

Taiwan on alert from Chinese incursion, President took stock of Air Defense Missile Base

Why is there tension in China and Taiwan

In 1949, the Communist Party led by Maotse Tung overthrew the Comingtang government led by Chiang Kai-shek. After which Chiang Kai-shek formed his government by moving to the island of Taiwan. The Communist Party did not have a strong navy at that time. So they did not take control of the island by crossing the sea. Since then Taiwan considers itself the Republic of China.



Taiwan is afraid of losing Trump

Taiwan is afraid that if Trump is defeated, Biden will rarely give such a lethal weapon to Taipei. That is why Taiwan wants to supply these weapons as soon as possible. China is constantly conducting exercises near Taiwan Strait, which further increases the fear of Taiwan. A US official said Taiwan is spending a lot on defense but needs to be self-sufficient.