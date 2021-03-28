China | Bloomberg: H&M stores closed in China, commenting on working conditions in the Uighur region

The boycott calls began after H&M expressed concern about reports of forced labor in the Uighur region of Xinjiang.

China’s H&M, a Swedish clothing giant that has expressed concern about working conditions in the Uighur region, has come under increasing pressure in China. News agency Bloombergin according to reports, landlords have closed at least six chain stores in China. It is not known how long the shops will be kept closed.

Demands for a boycott of H&M have also increased on Chinese social media, Bloomberg says.

Boycott calls began when H&M was expressed concerns about reports of forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur region. The company’s policy last year that it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang was shared on social media. The company has justified its position on the grounds that it cannot be sure that the cotton does not come from forced labor camps.

Earlier this week, China’s most popular ride service application Didi Chuxing removed the locations of H & M’s stores away from the maps in their application.

Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven has given its support to H&M.

“It’s really good for companies to take responsibility for wage conditions around the world,” he commented on Friday, according to news agency TT.