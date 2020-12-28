It was only a short court hearing, and in the end there was a harsh judgment: The Chinese Zhang Zhan gave a critical report on the spread of the corona virus in the metropolis of Wuhan. The authorities didn’t like that at all.

W.e Chinese blogger has been sentenced to four years in prison because of her critical reporting on the spread of the coronavirus in the metropolis of Wuhan. The verdict against 37-year-old Zhang Zhan came at a short court hearing on Monday in Shanghai, one of her lawyers said. Human rights defenders condemned the process.

According to court documents viewed by the AFP news agency, the woman had been accused of “stirring up disputes and causing unrest” with her reports. According to her lawyers, she was also accused of spreading false information on the Internet.

Former lawyer Zhang reported in live reports about the authorities’ response to the novel virus. In an essay published in February, she wrote that the authorities had not provided the population with enough information and had “just cordoned off” the city. “This is a tremendous violation of human rights,” she wrote. Their reports met with a wide response on online platforms in February.

Zhang was arrested in May. According to her lawyers, her health is “extremely bad”. Zhang went on a hunger strike in June and was force-fed.

Zhang looked “upset” when the verdict was passed, her lawyer Ren Quanniu told journalists after the trial was over. Her mother sobbed loudly when the sentence was read. Zhang said she would die in prison, Ren said. When he visited her last week, she said that if she received a heavy sentence, she would refuse to eat “until the end”. “It is an extreme method of protest against this society and this world,” added the lawyer.

Another defense attorney, Zhang Keke, said his client felt “mentally exhausted”. Every day is “like torture” for the 37-year-old. She even needs help to go to the bathroom.

In Wuhan, the corona virus was first detected in humans at the end of last year. Within a few weeks it spread massively in the metropolis. On January 23, Wuhan was sealed off by the authorities. In the days that followed, the measure was extended to all of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located. From China, the virus spread around the world.

In China itself, however, the virus was largely pushed back by the rigorous isolationist and quarantine measures. The country’s leadership has been hailing its fight against the virus as a great success story for months. Information about the pandemic is strictly censored.

Human rights groups saw the prosecution of Zhang as a show trial. The authorities wanted to use their case “to prevent other dissidents from asking questions about the pandemic situation in Wuhan this spring,” said Leo Lan of the Chinese Human Rights Defenders organization.

In addition to Zhang, three other bloggers were arrested earlier this year for reporting on the situation in Wuhan. Zhang was the first to be tried. Attempts by AFP to contact the other three arrested have so far been unsuccessful.