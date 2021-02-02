Faced with the impulsiveness of Donald Trump, the weighted calculation of Joe Biden and the slow evolution of the international bureaucracy. Three days after Myanmar’s military junta cut phone and internet lines, detained democratic leaders and civil society leaders, and declared a state of emergency for a year to seize power from the three branches of government, the US State Department has “carefully studied the facts” to determine that this constituted “a coup,” a spokesman announced by teleconference.

In its determination to “consult with allies in the region and the world,” the Biden government explained, the UN Security Council met on Tuesday without taking any action, given the opposition from China, which considers interventionism in the internal affairs of your ally. Russia and Japan also do not welcome the UN intervention in their region.

The Biden government is studying unilateral sanctions that would have little impact, firstly because the four main leaders of the military junta that have taken power had already been sanctioned through the Magnisky law for the Rohingya genocide, and secondly because the United States did not it has a lot of economic activity with Myanmar. Minimizing the existing one would only push this country further into the arms of China, on whom it depends. In this regard, the State Department spokesman admitted that his government has not had any contact with China on this issue. Probably no other, as Xi Jinping is not among the leaders the new president has spoken to. In fact, it took 23 days to recognize his victory in the November elections.

IN ITS CONTEXT: 24 Ministers have been dismissed by the Army, which has created a cabinet with eleven departments, and some 400 deputies remain locked up. They demand to know the whereabouts of Suu Kyi. Aung San Suu Kyi’s party demanded yesterday, in vain, the release of all the detainees and explanations about the whereabouts of their leader and the President of the Republic, Win Myint. The official position is that they are “under house arrest”, but no further information has been released about the location or the state of health of both. 80% The military justifies the coup in an alleged electoral fraud that has been denied even by observers of the November elections, where the ‘de facto’ president dragged more than 80% of voters.

Toothless, the UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener urged the Security Council on Tuesday to send “a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar,” without the fifteen members reaching any agreement on Tuesday. Human Rights Watch called on the UN body that watches over international peace and security to demand the release of all detained political leaders and activists, as well as the restoration of democratic civilian rule, by issuing sanctions against military leaders.

In his opinion, it was “the abysmal failure” of this body to confront the human rights abuses of the military that made them believe, in the first place, “that they could act as they wanted without serious consequences.” And in light of the silence of the Security Council on Tuesday, perhaps they are right.

The fate of the Rohingya



The UN is concerned about the fate of the 190,000 Rohinga Muslims displaced within the country – almost a million live in refugee camps in Bangladesh – particularly as the military junta has canceled all flights entering Myanmar until the end of April. , including those who carry humanitarian aid. In addition, some 600,000 Rohingya remain confined in villages and concentration camps in Rakhine State, in oppressive conditions that merit charges of crimes against humanity.

In a way, Myanmar and the US have followed parallel paths by holding elections in early November, which their leaders have described as fraudulent. Only that the strength of the institutions in the United States and the neutrality of the Pentagon have favored the government that left the polls to assume power, something that the military junta of the Asian country has not been able to tolerate.

International observers acknowledge that there were irregularities in the process that, however, did not alter the result. “Let’s be clear, the result of the recent elections was a massive victory for the National League for Democracy, which won more than 82% of the parliamentary seats,” said the special envoy of the UN Secretary General for that country.

The fate of the leader of the Myanmar State Council Aung San Suu Kyi, who worked for the UN for three years and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, is once again that of house arrest, a situation in which 15 years between 1989 and 2010. A “Daughter of Ghandi”, according to Time magazine, who even in power did not have the strength to prevent the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas, perpetrated by the military junta that has arrested her again.