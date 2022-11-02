After the great flight of employees, who feared new anti-Covid restrictions, the Chinese authorities have decided to lockdown the area around the mega Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, the largest plant in the world for the assembly of the new Apple iPhones. . The plan, which affects 600,000 people until November 9, intends to end the outbreaks of contagion and seems to be a response to those mass escapes of workers in recent days, terrified by the idea of ​​undergoing further and grueling quarantines. The squeeze on the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, at the center of which is the “iPhone city”, has blocked “with immediate effect” all residents of the area, who will be prevented from leaving, while only authorized vehicles will be able to circulate, according to a notice posted by the city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, shortly after noon on social media. No one, except Covid prevention volunteers and essential workers, can “leave their residences except for nucleic acid tests and emergency medical care.”

China, workers flee the world’s largest iPhone factory to avoid lockdown



The Foxconn plant, the world’s leading Taiwanese contractor for electronics, will continue to work with the “closed loop” model, amid enhanced testing and strong incentives. For example, bonuses for assembly line workers have increased to 400 yuan (over $ 50 per day), while people with more than 25 days per month at the plant are expected to receive a maximum bonus of 5,000 yuan, from the usual 1,500. yuan. In addition, those who put in a “full effort” in November – without taking leave – can receive a total bonus of over 15,000 yuan. A policy designed to fulfill orders and assemble the iPhone 14 in view of the peak in demand at the end of the year, aiming at the “gradual resumption of production” with the “tenacity of colleagues”.

Many employees had vented on social networks for the precarious living conditions, deciding to abandon the plant after having broken through the containment barriers. Foxconn has made it clear in the past that the Zhengzhou campus could employ up to 300,000 workers. China is the last major economy that continues to pursue a “zero-Covid” strategy, based on the feared sudden lockdowns, mass tests and long quarantines in efforts to throttle infections. The National Health Commission reported on Tuesday, as part of daily updates, more than 2,000 new internal infections for the third consecutive day. Henan province has officially reported 359 infections, more than triple the 104 on Monday.

Despite the rumors of a possible turning point in Beijing in the study on ‘zero tolerance’, the same Commission reiterated its “unshakable support” for the strategy desired and defended by President Xi Jinping. While Zhong Nanshan, the dean of Chinese anti-pandemic experts and hero of SARS, has raised the alarm against “the global double risk of Covid-influenza this winter”, signaling skepticism about the changes in the policies followed so far.