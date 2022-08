How did you feel about this matter?

China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, blamed the United States for the war in Ukraine that began with the Kremlin-led invasion in February.

In an interview with Russian state news agency Tass published on Wednesday (10), the Chinese representative alleged that the Americans provoked Moscow by expanding NATO’s borders and influencing Ukraine to apply for entry into both the Western military alliance and the European Union. .

“As the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented sweeping sanctions on Russia, continues to supply Ukraine with weapons and military equipment,” Zhang alleged. “Their ultimate goal is to exhaust and crush Russia with a protracted war and hard-hitting sanctions.”

Despite not offering military aid to Moscow, Beijing refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has criticized Western sanctions on attackers. In addition, the world’s second largest economy has been increasing its imports from Russia, especially energy.

Before the start of the war, during the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Chinese capital with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to reaffirm a “no limits” partnership between the two countries.

In the interview with Tass, Zhang said that Sino-Russian relations are “at the best period in history, characterized by the highest level of mutual trust, the highest degree of interaction and the greatest strategic importance.”