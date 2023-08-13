Chinese Foreign Ministry explains Taiwan Strait crisis as US manipulation against China

The United States is trying to use the Taiwan issue against China, such manipulations are the cause of the crisis in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry explained. TASS with reference to the Xinhua agency.

“The facts again prove that the root cause of the ongoing tension is the attempt by the Taiwanese authorities to rely on the United States on the issue of so-called independence and the persistent desire of the United States to use Taiwan to contain China,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington.

It was previously reported that Taiwan’s incumbent vice president running in the 2024 presidential election, Lai Ching-de, will visit New York and San Francisco. China officially condemned the insistence of the American side to organize the transit of the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Taiwan Island to the United States.