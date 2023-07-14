China’s Ambassador to the UN Jun: NATO expansion has led to a political crisis in the world

China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun blamed NATO for the current political crisis in the world. His words leads “Moscow’s comsomolets”.

According to the diplomat, the consistent expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance has led to this state of affairs. The Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China also pointed to the fact that NATO is a product of the Cold War, which is still deliberately supporting the specter of the Cold War in its own interests.

Commenting on the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Zhang Jun pointed out that the alliance’s final communiqué made unfounded accusations against China.

Earlier, a source in the Chinese diplomatic mission in the EU said that China would resolutely rebuff any NATO actions that harm its interests, as it decided to protect its sovereignty and security.