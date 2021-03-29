China | Beijing’s sun turned blue in a sandstorm, the sand covered the city sky for the second time in two weeks

Beijing was covered in sand for the second time in two weeks.

Beijing the sky was again covered by a sandstorm blowing from drought-stricken Mongolia on Sunday, South China Morning Post and The Guardian.

The sand colored the sky yellow and the sun blue.

Authorities asked Beijingers to stay home due to strong winds and very poor air quality, but many took to the streets to photograph the blue sun.

Underlying the phenomenon is the scattering of sunlight in airborne particles. The illusion of a blue sun arises when the different colors or wavelengths of light are refracted from the particles.

Visibility shrank to a kilometer in Beijing and air pollution levels rose to the highest level on the scale, says The Guardian.

The situation at the source of the storm in Mongolia is likely to be even worse. Flights had to be canceled in both Mongolia and northern China.

Sandstorms are a familiar weather phenomenon for Beijingers, but now the storms have been exceptionally strong. It is also rare for storms to be seen two in a row.

Previous, just under a storm two weeks ago Beijing was the strongest in ten years.