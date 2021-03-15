Tuesday, March 16, 2021
China | Beijing will be punished by the fiercest sandstorm for a decade

March 15, 2021
“Looks like the end of the world,” says Beijing-based Flora Zou.

China’s the capital, Beijing, is in the grip of a severe sandstorm, according to Reuters, according to the China Meteorological Institute, which describes the storm as “the biggest of the decade”.

“It looks like the end of the world,” characterizes a Pekingese interviewed by Reuters Flora Zou.

“In this weather, I really, really don’t want to be outdoors,” says 25-year-old Zou, who works in the fashion industry.

Visibility was poor in the Haidian area of ​​Beijing on Monday.­Picture: Fan Jiashan / Sipa Asia

Hard the winds blow sand from the Gobi Desert to Beijing and the surrounding provinces. The meteorological phenomenon is familiar to Beijingers, but this time it is exceptionally strong.

At the origins of the sandstorm in Mongolia, the situation is likely to be much worse. According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, 341 people have been reported missing in Mongolia.

Pekingese crossed the shelter in a sandstorm in the Chinese capital on Monday.­Picture: Ju Huanzong / Xinhua

.
