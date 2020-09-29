Upgrade
China | Beijing City approves change in law: “non-malicious” data leaks will no longer be punished

September 29, 2020
The purpose of the amendment is to protect information leakers related to public health issues, whose information disseminated to the public is correct.

Beijing the city government promises to protect “non-malicious” leaks who disclose important public health information.

The city has passed a new law, the news agency Reuters said on Monday. The change was made months after a Chinese doctor who leaked information about the coronavirus was reprimanded in the early stages of a pandemic.

China’s managers were subjected to a rush of criticism after an ophthalmologist Li Wenliang had died of a new coronavirus disease in Wuhan last winter. Li was the first to try to warn the authorities of a new viral disease. Authorities rebuked him for “spreading rumors”.

Many other doctors who have spoken openly about the coronavirus have also reported in the Chinese media that they have been punished for talking about the spread of the disease without permission, Reuters says.

Last the new law, which came into force on friday, states that if information disseminated without permission is correct, it will be rewarded and not penalized retrospectively. However, the new law does not protect against “distortion” or “intentional dissemination of false information” in matters of public health.

Beijing’s new law is not the only one of its kind in China. In August, the Shenzhen administration also promised to protect “non-malicious” data leaks from legal consequences. This was the first similar law in China.

The corona pandemic probably originated in Wuhan, China last December. Right from the start, the Chinese authorities launched a campaign against disseminators of information and rumors.

.

