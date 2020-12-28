China and Turkey, stakeholders in the new Silk Roads, share a number of economic interests. The repression against the Chinese Uighurs, however, hitherto prevented further rapprochement, especially as the Turkish press accuses President Erdogan of expelling certain radicalized members of this Turkish-speaking Muslim minority to China, causing an uproar in the the most nationalist currents. On Sunday, however, Beijing announced the ratification of an extradition treaty in order to speed up the return of Uighurs suspected of “terrorism”. For now, however, the Turkish Parliament has not ratified the bilateral agreement dated 2017 and the country remains the only Muslim majority nation to have publicly denounced the plight of the Uighurs, described by the Turkish Foreign Minister as “Shame for humanity”. In the process, the Turkish president praised the policy led in Xinjiang, valuing people there ” happy “. L. S.