The Chinese company “Cansino Biology” has started clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine by inhalation, according to the company’s co-founder and CEO Yuxifen Yu told CNBC.

Yu said: “The inhaled vaccine can be more effective than the injected vaccine given that the coronavirus enters the human body through the airways.” According to Arabic.

He added: “If this protection layer fails and the virus moves deeper inside the body, other parts of the immune system can still fight the (Corona) virus, so I added more layers through the mucous membrane.”

Speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia in the Chinese province of Hainan, Yu explained that the inhaled vaccine could theoretically provide additional protection by activating antibodies or T cells (a group of blood lymphocytes that play a key role in cellular immunity) in the airways.

The Chinese company “Cansino Biology” is jointly developing the inhalation vaccine with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.