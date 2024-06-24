Bloomberg: China offers Germany a deal to reduce tariffs on electric cars

The Chinese authorities are trying to make Germany their ally in the issue of duties on electric cars of their manufacturers in the European Union. In exchange for improving the option that European authorities are currently studying, Beijing is offering tariff reductions on expensive German-made cars. writes Bloomberg.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao hinted to his German counterpart Robert Habeck during a conversation in Beijing that the 15 percent tax on luxury cars from Germany could be reduced as part of the deal.

A few weeks ago, the European Union proposed increasing tariffs on Chinese electric cars to 48 percent, which sparked protests from the Chinese leadership.

As the agency notes, the dispute reflects a fundamental difference in the approaches of China and the EU. If the European Commission believes that the tariffs will compensate for the distortion associated with large-scale government subsidies from Beijing, that is, they will make competition fair. Meanwhile, China views them solely as an element of pressure.

Before this, Beijing had already hinted that it could increase duties on cars from Europe with a large engine capacity to 25 percent, which would hit the interests of German companies. The new proposal could sharpen Berlin’s rhetoric, although its producers have previously opposed tariffs. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, June 24, stressed that there is still time for negotiations, because the tariffs should come into force on July 4.

Earlier, the Chinese newspaper Huanqiu Shibao reported that representatives of European automakers at a meeting with colleagues from China opposed politicians’ plans to introduce duties and expand trade protectionism.