China has started this Saturday three days of military exercises around Taiwan in a “severe warning” to the “separatist forces” of this self-governing island. A response to your president’s meeting with the leader of the US House of Representatives.

These moves “serve as a stark warning against collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and outside forces,” a military spokesman, Shi Yin, said in a statement. The exercises will involve live-fire firing on Monday off the coast of Fujian province, just opposite Taiwan, the regional maritime authority said in a statement.

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense has detected this Saturday at least 42 combat aircraft and eight warships in its territory. Through its Twitter account, the Ministry has confirmed that at 11:00 local time it detected the eight Chinese Navy ships and 42 combat aircraft, of which 29 have entered its air defense space in the north, center and south of the island. “An irrational act”

The Defense Ministry has deployed fighter jets, Navy ships and activated ground-based missile launch systems in response to the invasion of its airspace, while continuing to monitor the situation closely. “We condemn such an irrational act that endangers the security and stability of the region,” the Ministry of Defense declared. This same Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed his condemnation of the meeting held this Wednesday between the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing Wen, who continues in the United States. The minister warned that China would take “firm and absolute measures to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity” after the meeting, while the United States indicated that there was no reason for Beijing to “overreact” to the event. On April 1, Taiwan also denounced the entry of 18 combat planes and four Navy ships around the island, detailing that a dozen of the planes crossed the so-called “Davis line”, which marks the middle of the Taiwan Strait before turning around.

