





China on Thursday kicked off the country’s biggest military exercises in decades around Taiwan in a show of force following a visit to the island by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The live ammunition maneuvers began at 12:00 (1000 GMT) and are expected to continue for three days, until the same time on Sunday, August 7, state channel CCTV reported.

“Six large areas around the island have been selected for the combat exercise and during this period, ships and aircraft will not be able to enter the air and maritime spaces involved,” added CCTV.

Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after a visit of less than 24 hours that angered Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory.

The lawmaker, second in line to the presidential succession, is the top US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Pelosi said her presence was intended to “make it unequivocally clear” that the United States “will not abandon” Taiwan.

In response, China vowed to punish those who offended it and announced military maneuvers in waters off Taiwan, which include some of the busiest sea logs in the world.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said China fired “multiple” ballistic missiles into waters near the island. The ministry condemned what it called “irrational actions that undermine regional peace”.

The Communist Party of China fired multiple Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near northeast and southwest Taiwan starting at 1:56 pm (2:56 am EDT), the defense ministry said in a statement.

Taiwanese military officials did not mention the exact location where the missiles landed or if they flew over the island.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the official name of China’s Armed Forces, also confirmed the launch of the missiles.

Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesman for the Eastern Command, said Chinese forces had launched “a multi-regional and multi-modal conventional missile firepower attack in predetermined waters in the eastern part of the island of Taiwan.”

“All the missiles hit the target accurately,” added Colonel Shi.

On Pingtan, a Chinese island close to the maneuvering area, AFP correspondents observed several projectiles, followed by a column of white smoke.

Tourists who were on the beach of this island also observed the shots.

Shortly before, military helicopters flew over the area towards the Taiwan Strait.

– “Preparation for war without seeking war” –

Taipei said it monitors the exercises and that its forces are preparing for a conflict, but not seeking combat.

“The Ministry of National Defense says it will maintain the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, with the attitude of not aggravating conflict or provoking disputes,” the Taiwanese administration said.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) warned on Thursday that the situation “could destabilize the region and provoke (…) open conflicts and unpredictable consequences between major powers”.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell condemned the military exercises and considered that Pelosi’s visit “was not a justification”.

Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Agency issued warnings to ships in the north, east and south of the territory ahead of the maneuvers.

Beijing has defended the exercises, as well as other maneuvers carried out in recent days, as “fair and necessary”, while blaming Washington and its allies for the escalation.

Regarding “Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the United States is the provocateur, China is the victim,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

A Chinese military source told AFP that the exercises are taking place “in preparation for real combat”.

“If Taiwanese forces come into contact with the PLA and accidentally fire a weapon, the PLA will take stern measures and all the consequences will be on the Taiwanese side,” the source added.

– Detonating –

Taiwan’s 23 million people live in fear of the possibility of an invasion. The threat increased during the rule of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Taiwan Strait, 130 km wide at its narrowest point, is an important international shipping route.

But it is now a flashpoint between the United States, Taiwan and Chinese officials, who want to project an image of strength ahead of the upcoming Communist Party of China congress, which is expected to grant Xi a third term as head of state.

“The announcement of Chinese military exercises represents a clear escalation of the current base of Chinese military activities around Taiwan and the last Taiwan Strait crisis of 1995-1996,” commented Amanda Hsiao, China expert at the International Crisis Group.

Several analysts, however, told AFP that China did not intend to escalate the situation beyond its control, at least for the time being.

“The last thing Xi wants is an accidental war outbreak,” said Titus Chen, an associate professor of political science at Taiwan’s Sun Yat-Sen National University.







