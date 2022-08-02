CCTV: PLA begins large-scale naval exercises in three areas around the island of Taiwan

The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) has begun large-scale naval exercises in three of the six areas around the island of Taiwan. This was reported by the Chinese TV channel CCTV.

Earlier, the Eastern Military Region of the Chinese Army announced a series of military operations near Taiwan. The exercises will begin on the evening of Tuesday, August 2. In particular, it will test missiles with a non-nuclear warhead and long-range firing in the Taiwan Strait.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US representative’s visit. They said that the arrival of a politician on the island violates the principle of one China, as well as the provisions enshrined in the Sino-American communiqués.