China suspends Taiwanese sand supplies, imports of citrus fruits and fish from August 3

Chinese authorities began to impose restrictions on Taiwan due to the visit to the island of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This is reported TASS.

So, since Wednesday, August 3, Beijing has suspended the supply of sand to Taiwan. The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China clarified that this measure was taken “in accordance with existing legal regulations.”

In addition, from August 3, China announced the suspension of imports of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from Taiwan. The reasons for the temporary restrictions against the island are not named, but the media note that the new economic sanctions are associated with tensions against the backdrop of the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Sanctions against funds

In addition to trade restrictions, Beijing has sanctioned two foundations in Taiwan for their support for Taiwanese separatists and for slandering China. These are the Taiwan Democracy Foundation and the International Development Cooperation Fund.

See also The party never ends in Memphis These organizations are associated with separatist elements in Taiwan, (…) they have denigrated our country and tried to influence the international community to violate the One China principle Ma Xiaoguang official representative of the Office of Taiwan Affairs under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China

The PRC authorities have banned cooperation between organizations, companies and individuals in mainland China with these funds. Also under sanctions were several Taiwanese companies operating in the fields of energy, medicine, satellite and network technologies, which, as noted, provided funds to these funds.

The management and responsible persons of the companies that financed these funds are no longer allowed to visit mainland China and cooperate with Chinese enterprises.

Related materials:

“Accelerated Collapse”

According to Ma Xiaoguang, the actions of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its attempts to isolate the island from mainland China under the guise of foreign political forces are doomed to failure. They will hasten the collapse of President Tsai Ing-wen’s rule and plunge the region into a state of deep crisis, he stressed. This is reported TASS.

See also Police share footage of incident in which 14-year-old girl died in Los Angeles changing room We warn Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP that their provocations to secure the so-called independence of Taiwan with the support of foreign forces (…) will eventually hasten the collapse of the current leadership of the island, as well as plunge the region into a state of great catastrophe Ma Xiaoguang official representative of the Office of Taiwan Affairs under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China

Xiaoguang stressed that no one should underestimate the determination with which China will “defend sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Related materials:

Pelosi’s visit

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on the evening of Tuesday, August 2. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the US would face severe countermeasures over her trip. In turn, Russia considered Pelosi’s visit a clear provocation against Beijing by Washington.

Pelosi, in turn, linked the “big buzz” around the visit to Taiwan with her position – she holds the third most important position in the US government hierarchy.

See also Essay | Toothless elephants and plastic-eating bacteria - man has already changed direction I think it’s important to note that members of the US Congress [бывали на Тайване в прошлом], some of them made trips earlier this year (…). I guess they [власти КНР] made a big fuss because I’m the speaker. I don’t know if this was a reason or a pretext, I think it’s important to note that members of the US Congress [бывали на Тайване в прошлом]some of them traveled Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the US House of Representatives

In addition, she explained the arrival of the US congressional delegation to Taiwan as a desire to make it clear that Washington will not give up its commitment to supporting the island.