Thursday, April 8, 2021
China begins construction of its fifth missile launch site

April 8, 2021
in World
A coastal city in eastern China has launched a plan to build the country’s fifth missile launch site, as part of a long-term goal of boosting space infrastructure to meet the requirements of an expected boom in commercial missions.
An engineering company in eastern Zhejiang Province won a tender on April 1 to build a launch pad in Ningbo, as well as part of a command center and an assembly and testing facility, according to a document published on the Ningbo Free Trade Zone website.
As part of the Zhejiang government’s infrastructure plans from 2021 to 2025, Ningbo will invest 20 billion yuan (three billion dollars) in a missile launch center in Xiangshan Province.
The center will be able to launch 100 missions annually.

Source: Agencies

