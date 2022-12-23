The measure affects at least eleven manufacturers of antigen tests, while the Government advises the population to treat the virus at home
Western experts trust a massive and orderly vaccination campaign with the uncertain possibility of stopping the wave of coronavirus in China, whose transmission figures continue to be unprecedented outside a country of more than 1.4 billion inhabitants. Still astonished by the speed with which the authorities lowered the limitations
#China #begins #confiscating #antiviral #drugs #guarantee #supply
Leave a Reply