The Chery concern in China has launched production of the electric crossover Sterra ET, which outside the home market will be called Exeed Exlantix ET. In China, sales of the model will begin in the first quarter of 2024, the portal reports on January 19 Autohome.

The debut of Exlantix ET in Russia is planned for the second half of 2024 (approximately November), as reported last year Autonews.ru with reference to brand representatives. Exlantix is ​​a sub-brand of Exeed, which is part of Chery.

Exeed Exlantix ET is based on the platform with Chery E0X, the length of the model is 4955 mm with a wheelbase of 3000 mm. In the Chinese market, the crossover will receive four powertrain options with power starting from 252 hp. up to 562 hp, the most powerful version will have an all-wheel drive system. Depending on the modification, the range on a single battery charge varies from 550 km to 760 km.

The interior of the electric crossover is equipped with an oval steering wheel, a central 15.6-inch diagonal multimedia system screen with a 2.5K resolution, and 23 audio system speakers.

In 2023, 16 new models of electric vehicles appeared on the Russian car market. The analytical agency Autostat reported this on January 18. If in 2013 111 new electric vehicles were sold in Russia, and five years ago 372 units, then in 2023 sales increased to 14.1 thousand such cars.

The total number of charging stations for electric vehicles in Moscow has increased to 240 units, the capital’s Department of Transport reported in January. According to the department, in 2023, the number of sessions at electric car charging stations amounted to 223.8 thousand. On average, users charged 110 times at one electric charging station.